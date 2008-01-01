Instant Streaming & HD DRM-Free Downloads

Downward

Downward, one of the first films in the dynamic and exciting Dragoon Universe, centers on the story of Claire Wren. Her husband, Stephen Wren, is an enlisted soldier fighting in a civil war alongside the Dragoons, a race of super-soldiers. When Stephen dies during a skirmish with insurgents, the army tells Claire that they can’t recover his body due to its location in the middle of the war zone. Unwilling to accept this, she desperately searches for a way to retrieve his remains, and eventually enlists the help of a Dragoon to guide her to Stephen’s location. During their journey, Claire soon realizes that in war, everyone is a casualty.